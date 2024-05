Black Business Expo

The Delta Omicron Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is hosting it’s second annual Black Business Expo on Saturday, June 22, 2024 from 10a-2p at Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center located at 1723 Bruton Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32805.

This event is free to both vendors and attendees.

The purpose of this event is to showcase Black and Women-owned businesses and to bring Black dollars to Black businesses.

