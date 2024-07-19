The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer - October 26th

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Join STAR 94.5′s JoJo at the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk at Lake Eola Park on Saturday, October 26th starting at 7am!

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is a celebration of courage and hope, a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer as we know it, for everyone. The Making Strides movement raises lifesaving funds that support breast cancer patients, survivors, thrivers, and caregivers through every step of the journey.

To donate, register, or lead a team, click here.

