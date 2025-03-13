American Cancer Society - Voices of Black Women

Not just any kind of change: One that can directly improve the health of Black women for generations to come. VOICES of Black Women, a groundbreaking initiative led by the American Cancer Society, is calling on Black women from all walks of life to join the movement. This isn’t just a study; it’s a collective commitment to understanding and improving the health of Black women across the nation. And that change starts with you.

Let your VOICE be heard. If you are a Black woman between the ages of 25 and 55 who has never been diagnosed with cancer (except basal or squamous skin cancer), start the process today.

Have questions about the VOICES study? Please contact thevoices@cancer.org or (800) 494 4113 for more information.

