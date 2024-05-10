You Could Win 2-Day Tickets To Funk Fest

Are You Smarter

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by 1-800-411-PAIN.

This week, you could win a pair of 2-Day tickets to Funk Fest 2024!

STAR 94.5 presents Funk Fest 2024 is coming to Orlando for the ultimate old school R&B and Hip Hop outdoor music experience! We’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Funk Fest all weekend - June 14th and June 15th, 2024 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Erykah Badu, Charlie Wilson, Faith Evans, Jagged Edge and many more will take the stage for an incredible weekend line-up.

Get tickets at FunkFestTour.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 13th, 2024 - May 17th, 2024. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of 2 Day Funk Fest 2024 tickets at Central Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th, 2024. ARV = $260. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

