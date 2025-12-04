You Could Win Tickets to Jingle Boots with Tonio Armani in Concert

Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo - Fairwinds

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by Fairwinds Credit Union!

Listen on 12/5/25 for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to Jingle Boots with Tonio Armani in concert on Friday, December 12th, 2025 at Xperience Live!

To purchase tickets, click here.

Jingle Boots

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 5th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Jingle Boots on 12/12/25 at Xperience Live in Orlando. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

