Stocking Stuffer Surprise: Win Katt Williams Tickets with Lorenzo

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by Fairwinds Credit Union!

This week (12/8-12/12), you could win a pair of tickets to see Katt Williams!

Get ready, Orlando! Legendary comedian Katt Williams is bringing his Golden Age Tour to Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th. Brand new jokes! A fresh set! Same unfiltered Katt! You already know the jokes will hit, and the truth will sting! Don’t miss your chance to experience one of comedy’s most electrifying performers!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 8th - December 12th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins, they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Katt Williams tickets at the Addition Financial Arena on Friday, February 27th. ARV = $157.80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

