Back To School Open House at Cortiva Institute - August 12th

Join Jay Hicks and the STAR 94.5 team this Saturday, August 12th at Cortiva Institute from 11a-1p for their Back To School Open House! Stop by the STAR 94.5 table and enter to win a pair of tickets to the Blues is Alright Tour at Addition Financial Arena on November 3rd! you can also come enter to win a pair of tickets to see 50 Cent in Tampa on August 19th!

Bring the entire family and enjoy free kid’s face painting, chair massages, mini facials, raffle prizes and more! Receive a free backpack filled with school supplies while supplies last. For more info, click here.

