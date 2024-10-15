Basket Brigade of Central Florida

Basket Brigade

Join STAR 94.5 to help our neighbors this Thanksgiving with Basket Brigade presented by Seacoast Bank. Basket Brigade has been helping families for 27 years with the support of Central Floridians just like YOU!

You can be part of the brigade by providing a Thanksgiving meal for those in need. Here’s how you can help:

DONATE A MEAL KIT - Please visit a participating Seacoast Bank location to pick-up a donation box and a grocery shopping list. The box is sturdy making it easy to fill, transport and deliver, plus, you can personalize the box with fun decorations. Click here to view participating Seacoast Bank locations.

Then, fill your box with the items on your grocery list. Your completed donation box can be brought back to a participating Seacoast Bank location (deadline Oct. 19th) or you can join us on Saturday, November 23rd for Donation Box Delivery Day.

Please note, donation boxes are also available at CMG Radio located at 4192 N. John Young Parkway, Orlando 32804. Open Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9a-5p.

The Donation Box Delivery Day is the big day where the final meal kits are collected & then delivered to those in need. You can bring your Donation Box to the Oviedo Volleyball Academy on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024 between 9a-12p. The event is a drive-thru format making it very convenient for you to drop off your donation box. If you would like to deliver it, addresses will be provided that morning. However, we will have volunteers on hand that can make deliveries.

DONATE NOW - Click ‘donate now’ button below to make an on-line donation.

VOLUNTEER - You can give your time, and volunteer to make deliveries on Saturday, November 23rd, 2024. You will be provided with boxes and addresses for delivery with your vehicle. Please check-in between 9a-10:30a at the Oviedo Basketball Academy.

Thank you to our sponsors for helping us get the word out!

