BELAC Annual Childhood Cancer 5K Fun Run Walk

BELAC’s annual 5k on July 27th at Bill Frederick Park to raise awareness, funds and support for families who have been affected by childhood cancer.
STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy