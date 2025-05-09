B.E.L.A.C Foundation’s Annual Childhood Cancer Awareness 5K - 7/26/25

Childhood Cancer 5K

Don’t miss the B.E.LA.C Annual Childhood Cancer 5K event on Saturday, July 26th! Lace up your running shoes and get ready to run for a great cause. This in-person event will take place at Bill Frederick Park, so get ready to enjoy a beautiful outdoor setting while supporting children battling cancer.

Let’s come together as a community to raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer research. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or just looking for a fun way to support a meaningful cause, this event is for you!

Click here for more information about being a sponsor, making a donation, volunteering, registering to run, or just to learn more.

