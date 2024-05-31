Beres Hammond @ Hard Rock Live - 8/23/24

Beres Hammond

The Jamaican reggae superstar and undisputed king of lover’s rock returns to Hard Rock Live on August 23rd! Beres Hammond, famous for his soulful vibe and smoky-sweet, bourbon-on-the-rocks vocals, Grammy Award–nominated singer-songwriter known as the “Otis Redding of Reggae” is back with a " Forever Giving Thanks Tour”

The passionate singing, superb songwriting and consummate showmanship displayed by Beres Hammond at Sumfest, which has distinguished his music over the past 35 years, brilliantly shines throughout his latest release, the aptly titled “A Moment In Time”. Estimated by Beres to be his 25th album, “A Moment In Time” offers organically crafted rhythms, created by Jamaica’s finest musicians, ranging from sultry R&B to rousing gospel accents, avant-garde jazz to mesmerizing roots reggae. An almost entirely self produced effort recorded at Beres’ Harmony House studio in Kingston, “A Moment In Time” features fourteen new selections including the devotional “I’ll Live Again”, a percussive driven homage to the motherland “Talking Africa” and several lovers rock tunes reflecting the vicissitudes of romantic relationships for which Beres sets the standard in contemporary (Jamaican) music.

