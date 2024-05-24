You Could Win 2-Day Tickets To Funk Fest

STAR94.5

Do you know your culture? Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas will test your knowledge weekdays inside the 6pm hour with STAR 94.5′s Black Card Cancelled! Play the game correctly, and you get to keep your black card and win a prize! If not, your Black Card is cancelled!

This week (5/28-5/31), you could win pair of 2-Day tickets to Funk Fest 2024!

STAR 94.5 presents Funk Fest 2024 is coming to Orlando for the ultimate old school R&B and Hip Hop outdoor music experience! We’re celebrating the 25th anniversary of Funk Fest all weekend - June 14th and June 15th, 2024 at the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Erykah Badu, Charlie Wilson, Faith Evans, Jagged Edge and many more will take the stage for an incredible weekend line-up.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. May 28th - May 31st. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter on-air, listen for the cue to call between 6p-7p WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest to win. The contestant will have :30 to correctly answer 2 out of 3 trivia questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer two questions within 30 seconds, then contestant does not win a prize and WCFB-FM reserves the right to take the next caller to play the game. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to four (4) winners may be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of 2 Day Funk Fest 2024 tickets at Central Florida Fairgrounds on Friday, June 14th & Saturday, June 15th, 2024. ARV = $260. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

