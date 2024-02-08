Black Family Wellness Expo Coming to Orlando

Black Wellness Expo

The Black Wellness Expo is coming to Orlando on March 16th, 2024 from 10a-2p at the Jacqueline Bradley & Clarence Otis Boys and Girls Club located at 700 S. Lakeland Avenue, Orlando 32805. Free & open to the public.

The event will include blood pressure screenings, dental screenings, donor services, insurance information and so much more! Plus, activities such as an art poster contest, yoga classes, plants for healthy living and more.

For more details, email blackfamilywellnessexpo@gmail.com.

















