Black Violin @ Dr. Phillips Center - 11/18/24

BLACK VIOLIN

Get ready for an unforgettable evening celebrating the 20th anniversary of Black Violin, the groundbreaking duo that has captivated audiences around the globe; harmoniously merging the sophistication of classical melodies with the rhythmic pulse of hip-hop.

Experience the evolution of Black Violin from their humble beginnings to widespread acclaim with a show that promises to leave you feeling inspired, energized and uplifted. Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste take the stage, along with Nat Stokes on drums, DJ SPS on the turntable, and Liston Gregory on the keys – blending classical strings with hip-hop beats through a performance that defies expectations and redefines genres.

Kev and Wil illustrate the journey of their 20-year career, highlighting the moments that shaped them into the musical trailblazers they are today - from high school orchestra classmates to triumphant winners at Showtime at the Apollo to captivating headline performers and music education advocates. With new music that pushes boundaries and revitalized classics that have stood the test of time, this show is a testament to the duo’s growth, passion, and dedication to their craft.

Experience Black Violin live and celebrate two decades of music that has touched the hearts and souls of fans worldwide. Join us for an evening of celebration, inspiration, and the power of chasing your dreams.

