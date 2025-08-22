Black Voters Matter Community Freedom Fun Day - September 1st

Black Voters Matter Florida Bus Tour

Join STAR 94.5 at the Black Voters Matter Community Freedom Fun Day on Monday, September 1st at New Life Church God in Christ in Pine Hills from 1p-4p!

Enjoy live performances, voter info & resources, kids zone, water slide, free food while supplies last, giveaways and more. Stop by the STAR 94.5 tent and enter to win a pair of tickets to Hear & Soul Music Fest!

Orlando is only one stop on the We Fight Back Florida Freedom Bus Tour. For more info, click here.

New Life Church God in Christ is located at 3311 N Powers Dr, Orlando, FL 32818.

