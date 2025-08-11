Brandy & Monica @ Amalie Arena - 12/12/25

Brandy & Monica

The iconic GRAMMY Award-winning artists, Brandy and Monica, will embark on their first-ever co-headlining tour. It also marks a historic moment more than 25 years in the making, building on the legacy of their 1998 game-changing duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent a record-shattering 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a defining cultural touchstone of late ‘90s R&B. The song also placed them in an elite group of artists — including Whitney Houston (14 weeks with “I Will Always Love You”) and Mariah Carey (16 weeks with “One Sweet Day”) — who have commanded the Hot 100’s top spot for 13 weeks or more.

Joining them is a powerhouse lineup of special guests: GRAMMY-winning superstar Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter and GRAMMY winner Muni Long, and rising star Jamal Roberts, fresh off his 2025 American Idol Season 23 win. With talent that spans generations—from foundational to future—the tour is positioned to be one of the most unforgettable, unmissable live events of the year.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2025 Cox Media Group