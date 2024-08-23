Buju Banton @ Amalie Arena - 8/25/24

Buju Banton

Rightfully titled, “The Overcomer” tour will feature billboard chart topping special guest artist Fridayy. Known for his exceptional musical abilities, Fridayy, a Haitian American singer, songwriter and record producer, has made waves in the music industry with his “When It Comes To You,” Stand By Me,” “Without You” and his triple Grammy-nominated song “God Did” by DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z and John Legend.

In a statement regarding this significant milestone, Buju Banton’s manager, represented by Joesph Budafuco, expressed great pride in Buju Banton’s accomplishments and the monumental nature of his first-ever arena tour. Budafuco highlighted the significance of Buju Banton returning to tour in the U.S. after a 15-year hiatus, emphasizing the anticipation and excitement surrounding this momentous tour.

Today, Buju Banton continues his dominance as one of the most significant artists in music as he hits several arenas throughout the U.S. This summer’s hottest Reggae concert ticket is produced by black owned AG Touring in association with Gargamel Music and XO Management.

