Celebrate Gatorpalooza 2024 at Gatorland With Jay on Saturday, May 18th

Gatorland

Join Jay and the STAR 94.5 team at Gatorland on Saturday, May 18th from 10a-12p to celebrate their 75th anniversary and Gatorpalooza 2024! Make sure to stop by the STAR 94.5 tent and enter to win prizes including a pair of 2-day tickets to Funk Fest at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on June 14th & 15th!

Gatorpalooza 2024, included with park admission, will feature music, specialty food, craft vendors, artisans, family fun, games, appearances by the Gatorland Vlog Team and, of course, all the alligators, animals, and awesomeness that a day at Gatorland has to offer. Gator Gully Splash Park, also included in park admission, is great way for kids and adults to cool down and have fun.

For more info, click here.

