Celebrate New Year’s Eve At Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

Are You Smarter

Listen to STAR 94.5 weekdays between 4p-5p to play “Are You Smarter Than Lorenzo?” sponsored by 1-800-411-PAIN.

This week (12/18-12/21), Lorenzo has a special treat for you! He has your opportunity to win two tickets to celebrate New Year’s Eve at Hard Rock Daytona Beach for their Casino Royale Themed Party! Plus, you’ll win certificate for a one-night beach getaway in 2024 at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach!

Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. December 18th, 2023 - December 21st, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 21+. To enter, (1) listen for the cue to call at about 4:35pm on WEEKDAYS and be caller number 9 at 844-945-2945 to participate in the contest for a chance to win. The contestant will have :20 to correctly answer 3 questions. If the contestant wins , they receive the daily prize. If the contestant does not correctly answer all 3 questions within 20 seconds, then no prize will be awarded. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. Up to five (5) winners will be selected. Maximum one winner per day. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) pair of tickets to Hard Rockers and High Rollers VIP party at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. Plus, a certificate valid for a one-night stay (Sunday - Thursday) at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach. Certificate is not valid on 12/31/23. Additional restrictions on prize certificate. ARV = $550. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

