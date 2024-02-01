Black History Month

STAR 94.5 is celebrating Black History Month by highlighting and honoring Black history makers.

Black History Month is a special time dedicated to recognizing the achievements, contributions, and struggles of African-Americans throughout history. During this month, listen to STAR 94.5 as we feature programming segments throughout the day that focus on Black history makers. These individuals are influential figures who have made significant contributions to various fields, such as arts, music, sports, science, civil rights, and more. By highlighting Black history makers, STAR 94.5 aims to educate, inspire, and celebrate the rich heritage and achievements of African-Americans as we continue to help raise awareness about Black history and promote a greater understanding and appreciation of the diverse contributions made by Black history makers.

Black History Month on STAR 94.5 is presented by Cricket Wireless, Smile You’re On Cricket, and sponsored by Abercrombie, P.A.

