Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Martin Luther King, Jr., original name Michael King, Jr., (born January 15, 1929, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.—died April 4, 1968, Memphis, Tennessee), Baptist minister and social activist who led the civil rights movement in the United States from the mid-1950s until his death by assassination in 1968. His leadership was fundamental to that movement’s success in ending the legal segregation of African Americans in the South and other parts of the United States. King rose to national prominence as head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which promoted nonviolent tactics, such as the massive March on Washington (1963), to achieve civil rights. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.
Learn more about MLK & how you can participate in celebrating him below.
Check out all the events in the city of Orlando here including the 40th Annual Downtown Orlando Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr Parade presented by the Southwest Orlando Jaycees on Saturday, January 13th, 2024. STAR 94.5 invites you to celebrate diversity, unity, and peace at the City of Kissimmee’s Martin Luther King Jr Unity Celebration on January 13th, 2024 from 12p-4p! This energetic festival features live performances from the House of Blues Gospel Band, as well as food trucks, craft vendors, and the KUA Kids Power Zone. Join STAR 94.5 and the South Apopka Ministerial Alliance for the 15th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Monday, January 15th, 2024 at 2pm. This year’s parade theme is “Remembering The Dreamer.” The parade route departs at 519 S. Central Ave. For more information, call 407-721-4759. Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Historic Town of Eatonville’s 47th Annual MLK Jr. Parade on January 13th, 2024 starting at 2pm on Kennedy Blvd. Look for STAR 94.5′s DJ Millenium spinning along the parade route! Cox Media Group
