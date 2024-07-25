Celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day


Martin Luther King, Jr., original name Michael King, Jr., (born January 15, 1929, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S.—died April 4, 1968, Memphis, Tennessee), Baptist minister and social activist who led the civil rights movement in the United States from the mid-1950s until his death by assassination in 1968. His leadership was fundamental to that movement’s success in ending the legal segregation of African Americans in the South and other parts of the United States. King rose to national prominence as head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, which promoted nonviolent tactics, such as the massive March on Washington (1963), to achieve civil rights. He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964.

Learn more about MLK & how you can participate in celebrating him below.

Check out all the events in the city of Orlando here including the 39th Annual Downtown Orlando Martin Luther King, Jr Parade presented by the Southwest Orlando Jaycees. Look for STAR 94.5′s DJ Caesar spinning the parade! The parade starts at 10a at the corner of Livingston and Orange Avenue in Orlando.

STAR 94.5 invites you to celebrate diversity, unity, and community at the City of Kissimmee’s Martin Luther King Jr Unity Celebration! This energetic festival features live performances from Gospel, R&B, and Soul artists, as well as food trucks, craft vendors, an art Unity Garden, essay contests, and the KUA Kids Zone. Join us on Saturday, January 14, from 12:00pm to 5:00pm at Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

Join the South Apopka Ministerial Alliance for the 14th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade on Monday, January 16th, 2023. This year’s parade theme is “Together, We Can Make a Difference.”

The parade begins on 519 South Central Avenue and ends at the John H. Bridges Community Center.

Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Historic Town of Eatonville 46th Annual MLK Jr. Parade on January 14th! Look for STAR 94.5′s DJ Millenium spinning along the parade route!

