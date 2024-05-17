Childish Gambino @ Amalie Arena - 9/4/24

Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino is set to take the global stage once again with The New World Tour.

Alongside The New World Tour announcement, Gambino surprised fans with the release of Atavista (3.15.20 reimagined versions) via RCA Records, including 2 new tracks “Atavista’' and “Human Sacrifice.”

The long-awaited U.S. leg kicks off makes 33 stops across North America including a stop in Central Florida at Amalie Arena on September 4th! WILLOW is confirmed as direct support for North American leg of the tour.

To purchase tickets, click here.

