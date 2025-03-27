Chris Brown is Coming to Raymond James Stadium & You Could Win Tickets

Chris Brown

Just Announced - Chris Brown is embarking on a Stadium World Tour! He’s bringing the Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, August 2nd with special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

Listen to Lorenzo ‘Ice Tea’ Thomas inside the 5pm hour for your first shot at scoring two tickets to the show! Be ready for the cue to call and when you hear it, be the correct announced caller at 1-844-945-2945 to score two tickets to the show from STAR 94.5.

Sign-up today for a purchase opportunity during the artist presale. Click here now through Sunday, March 30th at 10pm to register for your first shot at purchasing tickets.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. March 27th - March 28th. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. Listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 1-844-945-2945 and be the announced designated caller. Odds of winning vary. Official Rules: star945.com. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Chris Brown in concert on 8/2/25 at Raymond James Stadium. ARV = $144. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

