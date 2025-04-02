Chris Brown @ Raymond James Stadium - 8/2/25

Chris Brown

Chris Brown is embarking on a Stadium World Tour! He’s bringing the Breezy Bowl XX Stadium Tour to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on Saturday, August 2nd with special guests Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller.

Chris Brown is a renowned American singer, songwriter, dancer, and actor, known for his multifaceted talents and contributions to the music industry.

He gained widespread recognition with his debut self-titled album “Chris Brown” in 2005, which featured the hit single “Run It!” and catapulted him to stardom. Throughout his career, Brown has continued to release chart-topping albums and singles, showcasing his versatility in R&B, hip hop, and pop genres. Beyond music, he has also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as “Stomp the Yard” and “Takers.”

Brown remains an influential figure in the entertainment industry, celebrated for his artistic prowess and stage presence.

To purchase tickets, click here.

