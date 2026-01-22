City of Orlando Black History Month Art Exhibition - 2/10/26

City of Orlando Black History Month Art Exhibition

Join Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and City Commissioners for the opening reception of the City of Orlando’s 2026 Black History Month Art Exhibition on Wednesday, February 3, 2026, from 5p-8p at City Hall’s Terrace Gallery.

The exhibition features 52 works by 28 local artists, inspired by the national theme “A Century of Black History Commemorations,” highlighting 100 years of creativity, resilience, and cultural impact.

The exhibition will remain on view through March 31, 2026, with complimentary parking available at the City Commons Parking Garage. Guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres and live entertainment during the reception.

