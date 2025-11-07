Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker @ Dr. Phillips Center - 11/22/25

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker

Orlando Community Arts, Inc. proudly presents Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker, an original adaptation of the classic Nutcracker story, written by Beverly Page, Published Author and Executive Producer. This holiday production captures the rich pageantry of holiday traditions with a flair that highlights the cultural diversity of Central Florida.

The audience will take a magical journey with Clare through her enchanting dream where she travels with the Chocolate Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy around the world, visiting Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Haiti, India, Puerto Rico and other lands on their way to the Kingdom of Toys. Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker is described as soulful, bold, colorful, exciting, lively and delightful. A holiday treat for the entire family!

