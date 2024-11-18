Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker @ Dr. Phillips Center - 11/30/24

Clare and the Chocolate Nutcracker

Get into the holiday spirit with this exciting spin on a classic holiday tale. In this original adaptation of The Nutcracker, written and produced by Beverly Page, the rich pageantry of holiday traditions meets the vibrant, cultural diversity of Central Florida. Take a journey with Clare through her enchanting dream as she travels with the Chocolate Nutcracker and the Sugar Plum Fairy around the world. Together, they embark on a lively adventure through Africa, Asia, the Caribbean, Haiti, India, Puerto Rico and other lands on their way to the Kingdom of Toys. A treat for the entire family, this performance will delight audiences just in time for the holiday season.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!