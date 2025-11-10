Classic Albums Live: Thriller by Michael Jackson @ Dr. Phillips Center - 11/13/25

Classic Albums Live: Thriller

Wanna be startin’ somethin’? Relive the album that changed pop music forever when Michael Jackson’s Thriller comes to life on our stage. From “Beat It” to “Billie Jean,” hear live musicians perform every note of this groundbreaking record true to its original sound, just like the first time it dominated airwaves.

Released in 1982, this groundbreaking record redefined the possibilities of pop music, setting new industry standards and ultimately becoming the best-selling album of all time. With its infectious blend of pop, post-disco, synth-pop, R&B, funk and rock, it boasted hit after hit with iconic tracks like “Thriller,” “Human Nature” and “P.Y.T. (Pretty Young Thing).” Beyond its commercial success, Thriller also revolutionized music videos with its cinematic quality, especially the legendary Thriller short film. Decades after its release, Thriller remains a cultural phenomenon and a testament to Jackson’s enduring influence on popular culture.

Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums in history and recreates them live on stage note for note, cut for cut, played by the best musicians. Now, the series returns to our acoustically perfect theater with a brand-new lineup honoring some of the most generation-defining artists and albums.

To purchase tickets, click here.

