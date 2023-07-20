Click Here to Find Out How to Win a Laptop Courtesy of Florida Technical College

Florida Technical College

Join STAR 94.5 at the 13th Annual Back to School Expo on Saturday, August 5th at the Altamonte Mall from 11am-4pm. It’s Florida’s tax-free school shopping weekend, so parents stock up on clothing and other items at the mall and save money! Plus, you can connect with education, health and family focused organizations and companies. Meet representatives from the Orlando Magic, see animals from the Central Florida Zoo, live gators from Gatorland and more!

Start off the school year right with a free laptop from Florida Technical College! For your chance to win, pick-up an entry form at the STAR 94.5 table, collect stickers around the expo and then return your entry by 4pm. You could win a laptop (ARV = $300) from FTC! To learn more about Florida Technical College, click here.


HRDB

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!