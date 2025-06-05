Crayola Experience Tickets For You at Fireworks at the Fountain in Orlando

Crayola Experience

Join STAR 94.5 at the48th annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Friday, July 4th at Lake Eola Park starting at 4pm. The first 25 families to visit the STAR 94.5 tent will receive two complimentary tickets to Crayola Experience! Limited to one pair per family starting at 4pm while supplies last. Crayola Experience is Orlando’s most colorful family destination for interactive, creative play!

Discover the Magic of Color® with dozens of hands-on activities inspired by Crayola. For a limited time, retired Crayon Characters are on tour at Crayola Experience!

Get ready for an immersive event with character meet and greets, a travel passport adventure, limited edition souvenirs and more. Hurry in for the Crayon Tour now - September 14.

Unlock a YEAR OF COLOR with an Annual Pass, only $44.99 per person. For more information, visit CrayolaExperience.com.

From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment and family-friendly fun in the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone. Plus, food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors.

At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

