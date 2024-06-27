Crayola Tickets For You at Lake Eola Park on July 4th

Crayola Experience

Join STAR 94.5 at the 47th annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Thursday, July 4th at Lake Eola Park! From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment and family friendly fun in the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone. Plus, food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors. At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

The first 25 adults at the STAR 94.5 tent will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to Crayola Experience, Orlando’s most creative, hands-on family attraction, while supplies last! Discover the Magic of Color® with dozens of hands-on activities inspired by Crayola.

  • NEW this summer… watch the CrayolaBot sketch you into a cartoon, then color yourself as the hero of your own story!
  • Name and wrap your very own Crayola Crayon
  • Learn how crayons are made
  • Sculpt colorful creations using Crayola Model Magic®
  • Star in your own coloring page
  • Create colorful keepsakes and unforgettable memories

HRDB

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!