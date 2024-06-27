Crayola Tickets For You at Lake Eola Park on July 4th

Crayola Experience

Join STAR 94.5 at the 47th annual Fireworks at the Fountain on Thursday, July 4th at Lake Eola Park! From 4 to 10 p.m., enjoy live entertainment and family friendly fun in the AdventHealth for Children Kid’s Zone. Plus, food and beverages available for purchase from a variety of vendors. At 9:10 p.m., the sky will illuminate with a spectacular fireworks finale, set to a live patriotic performance by the Orlando Concert Band.

The first 25 adults at the STAR 94.5 tent will receive a complimentary pair of tickets to Crayola Experience, Orlando’s most creative, hands-on family attraction, while supplies last! Discover the Magic of Color® with dozens of hands-on activities inspired by Crayola.

NEW this summer… watch the CrayolaBot sketch you into a cartoon, then color yourself as the hero of your own story!

Name and wrap your very own Crayola Crayon

Learn how crayons are made

Sculpt colorful creations using Crayola Model Magic®

Star in your own coloring page

Create colorful keepsakes and unforgettable memories

©2023 Cox Media Group