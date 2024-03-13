Create Your ‘Texas Hold ‘Em Line Dance’ Video & You Could Win Beyonce Inspired Prizes

Attention all Beyoncé fans and line dance enthusiasts! Get ready for the ultimate showdown with STAR 94.5′s Texas Hold ‘Em Line Dance contest!

Do you have what it takes to dance to Beyoncé's hit song “Texas Hold ‘Em?” If so, you could win a Beyoncé inspired prize package that includes an iPad, a Stetson cowboy hat and a fan bundle from Beyoncé's exclusive hair care line Cécred.

Create a video of you and your BeyHive dancing to “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Then, click on the entry form below to upload your video and complete your submission for a chance to win!

Please make sure that your video is 90 seconds or less & submit it no later than March 31st, 2024. Videos will be judged on choreography, performance quality, technique and overall impression.

Put on your cowboy boots & hat and get dancing! We can’t wait to see your moves!

Please note, all videos submitted may not appear on this page. Click to view rules.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/14/24–3/31/24. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties, 18+. To enter: (i) complete entry form above or on the STAR 94.5 App (free); and (ii) submit link to video of your line dance. Std. msg. & data rates apply; app avail. major app stores. Limit: 1 entry/person. For add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com/contests. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

