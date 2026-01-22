Demola Performing at The Plaza Live

Demola

Experience the soul-stirring sound of Demola the Violinist live at The Plaza Live Orlando, on Saturday, January 31st. A powerful night of jazz, rhythm, and global influence. Ticket on sale now axs.com

©2026 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy