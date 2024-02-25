Dionne Warwick @ Dr.Phillips Center - 3/13/24

Dionne Warwick

Scintillating, soothing and sensual best describe the familiar and legendary voice of six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend, Dionne Warwick. A cornerstone of American pop music and culture, Warwick has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records. She was discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 1961, and went on to record 18 consecutive Top 100 singles (“Don’t Make Me Over”, Walk on By”, “Say a Little Prayer”, “A House Is Not a Home”, “Alfie”, “Heartbreaker” and “Déjà Vu”, among countless others). She received her first Grammy in 1968 for “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”, becoming the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance.

In 1985, she participated in recording “That’s What Friends Are For,” a number-one hit song worldwide which raised awareness and major funds for AIDS research. She also participated in the all-star charity single, “We Are the World” and performed at Live Aid. Ms. Warwick was inducted into The Grammy Museum where a special 50th Anniversary career exhibit was unveiled, and most recently, released a star-studded duets album entitled, Feels So Good, featuring collaborations with some of today’s greatest artists.

Warwick was the 2017 recipient of the prestigious Marian Anderson Award for her career accomplishments and philanthropy. She was honored in a 2018 PBS Television Special, “Then Came You,” was named 2019 Ambassador to the Smithsonian Institute’s Year in Music and is a 2019 Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award recipient.

To purchase tickets, click here.

©2024 Cox Media Group