Disney Dreamers Academy Mentorship Program Accepting Applicants Through 10/31/25

Disney Dreamers Academy is an annual mentorship program founded and hosted by Walt Disney World® Resort in 2008 and is designed to foster the dreams of students from underrepresented communities. The program broadens career awareness through a series of career-building workshops, networking sessions, mentorship connections and introductions to future professional opportunities at The Walt Disney Company and beyond.

The Disney Dreamers program is an important part of Disney’s commitment to supporting diverse communities, such as Black America, by encouraging the next generation to dream big and equipping them with tools to make those dreams a reality. Entering its 19th year, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,800 students from across the country by fueling their dreams and showing them a world of possibilities. In the years following, graduates have gone on to become doctors, nurses, engineers, pilots, journalists, scientists, attorney, Disney Cast, and more. Disney Dreamers Academy consists of virtual and live educational instruction, networking events and live experiences along with an all-expense paid in person event for 100 selected students and a chaperone at Walt Disney World® Resort.

Time is running out for high school students with big dreams to take the next step toward their future, as the Oct. 31st application deadline for the Disney Dreamers Academy is fast approaching. Students can apply or be nominated at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com before it’s too late! Hurry- don’t miss your chance to Be100!

