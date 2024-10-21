EARLY ACCESS TICKETS: STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night

One Joyous Night

STAR 94.5′s 3rd Annual One Joyous Night Gospel Concert returns on Friday, December 13th, 2024 at Majestic Life Church in Orlando with the iconic Grammy Award winner Hezekiah Walker performing live! Plus, special guest Stellar Award winner JJ Hairston!

Doors open at 6pm on Friday, December 13th at Majestic Life Church located at 821 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL 32811.

We’re asking attendees to bring a toy for kids whose parents are incarcerated-powered by “Angel Tree.”

Can’t wait to purchase your tickets? You can get first dibs with the early promo code: “STAR”!

The promo code is available until Friday, October 25th, 2024 at 9:59am. CLICK HERE for tickets.

Happy Holidays from STAR 94.5!





©2024 Cox Media Group