EcoLove “Sorrel and Pigeon Peas” Caribbean Festival - 12/7/25

EcoLove “Sorrel and Pigeon Peas” Caribbean Festival

Celebrate the vibrant spirit, flavors, and sounds of the Caribbean diaspora at this year’s community gathering! This festive outdoor event brings together the cultures that shape Central Florida, featuring authentic Caribbean and Latin-inspired food, live music, and local vendors that highlight the region’s proud diversity.

When & Where:

Sunday, December 7, 2025 | 1:00–6:00 PM

EcoLove Nursery & Farm4229 Reaves Rd., Kissimmee, FL 34746

Highlights:

Caribbean and Latin-inspired dishes

Live entertainment representing the Caribbean diaspora

Local artisans, farmers, and plant vendors from the Kissimmee and Poinciana communities

A vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere celebrating culture, color, and togetherness

