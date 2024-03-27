Listen for a Chance to Win a Disney Dream Vacation From STAR 94.5





Disney Dreamers Academy

With STAR 94.5, you could win a Walt Disney World® vacation and be inspired just as the students of Disney Dreamers Academy have always been!

Now in its 17th year, this 4-day educational program was designed to foster the dreams of Black high school-age youth and teens from across the country.

Through interactive career workshops, motivational speaker panels and networking opportunities, Walt Disney World Resort supports Black communities and culture by encouraging the next generation to dream big and equipping them with tools to make those dreams a reality.

Click here to meet the 2024 class and to learn more. And be sure to listen to STAR 94.5 for your chance to win a vacation to Walt Disney World Resort—The Most Magical Place On Earth.

Listen to JoJo weekdays inside the 11am hour and you could qualify for the grand prize Walt Disney World® vacation with a $50 Disney gift card. The grand prize includes a four-night stay at a Walt Disney World® Resort, four theme park tickets with park hopper option and a $400 Disney gift card.

As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney

Click to view rules.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 4/1/24–4/12/24. Open to legal FL res. of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, and Polk counties; 18+. To enter, listen to Star 94.5 weekdays for cue to call, call 844-945-2945 and be designated caller. Odds of becoming Finalist vary; Grand Prize odds: 10:1. Add’l info and Official Rules: star945.com. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group Orlando, 4192 N John Young Pkwy., Orlando, FL 32804.

















