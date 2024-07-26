Enter Here To Win Tickets for Laughs ‘R’ Us Comedy: Wild’n Thru Thick & Then

LAUGHS R US COMEDY: WILD'N THRU THICK & THIN

Laughs R Us Comedy is coming to Orlando with Cortez Macklin, Big Mack, and Mope Williams on Saturday, August 24th at Cabana Live!

Enter below from July 27th - August 18th for your chance to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 27th - August 18th. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 21+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above for your chance to win. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Laughs ‘R’ Us Comedy: Wild’n Thru Thick & Then at The Cabana Live on Saturday, August 24th. ARV = $60. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.


