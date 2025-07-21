Enter Here For Your Chance to See Brandy and Monica in Concert

Brandy & Monica

You could win two tickets to catch The Boy Is Mine Tour with Brandy & Monica in concert plus special guest Kelly Rowland on Friday, December 12th at the Amalie Arena in Tampa!

Enter below for your opportunity to win from STAR 94.5!

Click here for ticket purchase info.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. July 21st - December 7th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete the entry form above. Up to one (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to The Boy Is Mine 12/12/15 at Amalie Arena. ARV = $150. For full rules, clickhere. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

