Enter Here For Your Chance To Win $411 For 411 PAIN DAY

411 PAIN Day

411 PAIN DAY is here!

Enter below for your opportunity to score $411 from 1-800-411-PAIN! Car Accident? After 911 Call 411, 1 800-411PAIN.

This contest is only open for 11 minutes starting at 4:11pm so make sure you submit your entry by 4:22pm!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 11th, 2024 from 4:11pm ET - 4:22pm ET. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form inside the STAR 94.5 app on April 11th, 2024 between 4:11p-4:22p. Entry must be completed and submitted no later than 4:22pm. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One $411 Visa gift card. ARV = $411. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.





