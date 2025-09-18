Enter Here for Your Chance to Win SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular Tickets

SeaWorld Spooktacular

SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular is back! Grab your costumes and get ready for a fun-filled Halloween celebration for the whole family, including trick-or-treating (with the purchase of a reusable bag) during this daytime event. Explore our decorated trail, meet colorful characters, and be sure to check out all of our immersive family Spooktacular Festivities, including the harvest maze! SeaWorld’s Halloween Spooktacular runs select days, now through November 2nd.

Listen for the keywords this weekend (9/20-9/21) and enter them below for your shot to score four tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 9/20/25-9/21/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keywords and enter them in the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Four tickets to SeaWorld Halloween Spooktacular valid through November 2nd. ARV = $$589.96. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

