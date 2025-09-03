Enter Here For Your Chance to Win Tickets to see Macy Gray at Hard Rock Live

Macy Gray

You could win two tickets to see Macy Gray in concert at Hard Rock Live on October 22nd from STAR 94.5! Just enter below now through September 30th for your chance to win.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 3rd - September 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Macy Gray at Hard Rock Live on 10/22/25. ARV = $100. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group