Enter Here For Your Chance to Win Tickets to see Macy Gray at Hard Rock Live

Macy Gray

You could win two tickets to see Macy Gray in concert at Hard Rock Live on October 22nd from STAR 94.5! Just enter below now through September 30th for your chance to win.

For ticket info, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. September 3rd - September 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Macy Gray at Hard Rock Live on 10/22/25. ARV = $100. For full rules,click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!