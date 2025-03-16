Enter Here for Your Chance to Win VIP Tickets for Soul Saturday

Central Florida Soul Music Festival

Get ready, Central Florida! It’s time for two days of FREE live music at the Central Florida Soul Music Festival!

Saturday, March 22, with Grammy Award Winner Chrisette Michele, from NBC’s “The Voice” MaKenzie Thomas, and Florida’s Hottest Rappers, Polk County Slim, 400YT, and MillyBoi da Ghost. ! Don’t miss, Sunday, March 23, featuring 3X Grammy-nominated Anita Wilson and Billboard-Charting Artist, Tony Fresh!

Live performances, food, fun, and a whole lotta soul – all happening in Polk County, FL!

The event is free but you could win two tickets for a VIP experience this Saturday, March 22nd. Enter below for your opportunity to win.

Don’t miss the Central Florida Soul Music Festival, 202 W. Broadway Street in Downtown Fort Meade, FL, March 22 & 23!

Get the details at dorothyjeansdream.com.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/16/25-3/20/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two VIP tickets for Central Florida Soul Music Festival on Mainstreet at Fort Meade, FL 3/22/25. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

