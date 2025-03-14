Enter To Score Mary J. Blige Tickets In Orlando

MARY J BLIGE

Iconic Grammy and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, actress, producer and entrepreneur Mary J. Blige is bringing The For My Fans Tour to the Kia Center on Friday, April 25th, 2025.

Enter below between March 15th - March 23rd for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 3/15/25-3/23/25. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Mary J. Blige at Kia Center on Friday, April 25th. ARV = $111. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

