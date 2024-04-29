Enter To Win Beres Hammond Tickets

BERES HAMMOND

STAR 94.5 welcomes Beres Hammond who is performing live at the Hard Rock Live on August 23rd and we have your hook up in!

Enter below from April 29th - May 30th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets go on-sale on Friday, May 3rd @ 10a. For more ticket information, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. April 29th - May 30th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) of Beres Hammond tickets at Hard Rock Live on Friday, August 23rd, 2024. ARV = $87. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group