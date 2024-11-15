Weekend of Winning - Kevin Hart

Kevin Hart

Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, Kevin Hart is coming to Addition Financial Arena for his “Acting My Age Tour” on December 19th!

Listen all weekend (11/16-11/17) for themed key words for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

When you hear a keyword, enter below for your opportunity to win.

Listen inside the following hours for a key word:

Saturday, November 16th

  • 10am-11a
  • 12pm-1pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

Sunday, November 17th

  • 1pm-2pm
  • 2pm-3pm
  • 3pm-4pm
  • 4pm-5pm
  • 6pm-7pm

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 16th - November 17th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, listen for the keyword once an hour between 10a,12p, 2p, 4p, 6p on Saturday, November 16th and 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 6p on Sunday, November 17th and submit your entry. All decisions made by WCFB-FM are final. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of Kevin Hart tickets at Addition Financial Arena on Thursday, December 19th, 2024. ARV = $89. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

