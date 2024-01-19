Enter To Win Dionne Warwick Tickets

Dionne Warwick

Dionne Warwick will be performing at Dr.Phillips Center on March 13th & STAR 94.5 has your hook up in!

Scintillating, soothing and sensual best describe the familiar and legendary voice of six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend, Dionne Warwick. A cornerstone of American pop music and culture, Ms. Warwick has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records.

Enter below between January 22nd - Febuary 4th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. January 22nd - Febuary 4th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form above. One winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair (2) tickets to see Dionne Warwick in concert on Wednesday, March 13th, 2023 at the Dr. Phillips Center. ARV = $80. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: [Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

