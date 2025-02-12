Enter To Win ONYX Magazine Women On The Move Tickets

ONYX Magazine Women On The Move

Don’t miss this high-powered networking opportunity to attend the 10th Annual ONYX Magazine Women on the Move Kickoff Reception on Friday, February 28th at the Orlando Museum of Art During this event, you will meet the 2025 honorees and sponsors while engaging with business and community leaders by participating in discussions about women making a difference as a part of commemorating Women’s History Month.

Enter below between February 12th - February 20th for your opportunity to win a pair of tickets!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. February 12th - February 20th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia, or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete Official Entry Form above. Up to three (3) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to the 10th Annual ONYX Magazine Women on the Move Kickoff Reception on Friday, February 28th at the Orlando Museum of Art. ARV = $50. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

